Keuchel and the White Sox won't play the Guardians on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The two teams plan to make up Monday's game as part of a split doubleheader July 12. As a result of the postponement, the White Sox will most likely push each of their five starters back a day in the pitching schedule. Assuming that's the case, Keuchel would still line up for a two-start week, with turns coming Tuesday in Cleveland and Sunday in Minnesota.