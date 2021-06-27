Keuchel will replace Lance Lynn when Saturday's suspended game resumes Sunday, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Keuchel was originally slated to start Sunday, but with Saturday's game getting paused in the bottom of the third inning, he'll technically serve as a long reliever for Lance Lynn. With just six innings remaining in the contest, Keuchel could finish the game if he's efficient. The White Sox have not announced who will start the seven-inning game later Sunday.
