White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Jettisoned from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox designated Altavilla for assignment Wednesday.
Altavilla has managed a 2.48 ERA over 29 relief innings for the White Sox this season, but that's come with an uninspiring 21:15 K:BB. There's a good chance the 33-year-old will clear waivers, and if that happens, he would have the ability to elect free agency.
More News
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Reinstated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Starting rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Picks up save Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Notches second career save•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Back with White Sox•