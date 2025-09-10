default-cbs-image
The White Sox designated Altavilla for assignment Wednesday.

Altavilla has managed a 2.48 ERA over 29 relief innings for the White Sox this season, but that's come with an uninspiring 21:15 K:BB. There's a good chance the 33-year-old will clear waivers, and if that happens, he would have the ability to elect free agency.

