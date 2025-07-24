Altavilla allowed one hit and two walks over a scoreless inning Wednesday to record a save over the Rays.

The White Sox carried a two-run lead into the bottom of the ninth frame and called upon Altavilla to slam the door. He didn't do so easily, allowing the winning run to come to the plate following a pair of walks after Jake Mangum singled to open the inning but was tagged out after turning toward second base. Altavilla was ultimately able to get the job done, however, by getting Chandler Simpson to line out to center field to end the contest. Altavilla's save was his second of the season but his first since June 7. Grant Taylor is probably the most likely Chicago reliever to get save opportunities moving forward, though he was used in the sixth frame Wednesday and hasn't notched a save since July 4, so it's far from a settled bullpen situation.