The White Sox placed Altavilla on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right lat strain.

Altavilla gave up one run in just one-third of an inning during his appearance Friday, and it appears he came away from his outing with a lat injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next 15 days while he recovers, and the White Sox will bring up Owen White from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the void in their bullpen.