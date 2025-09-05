White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Reinstated from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox activated Altavilla (lat) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Altavilla was sidelined for just over a month with a right lat strain but is ready to go after making four rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. The veteran righty had been seeing some high-leverage usage before getting hurt but could be eased back into such situations.
