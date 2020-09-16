Dunning (2-0) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Twins.

Dunning had little trouble with the Twins lineup, as the only big hit he surrendered was an inside-the-park home run to Byron Buxton. He recorded 11 of hits via fly ball, though he limited damage by keeping the ball in the yard. Dunning has been able to work deeper into games of late, as he's combined to throw 13 innings across his last two starts. Overall, he's maintained a 2.33 ERA with a 28:9 K:BB in his first 27 big-league frames. His next turn through the rotation currently projects to come Sunday at Cincinnati.