White Sox's Dane Dunning: Approaching live batting practice
Dunning (elbow) is expected to throw a live batting practice session next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Dunning is working his way back from last March's Tommy John surgery. With a typical timeline, he'll be back at some point late in the first half, though a precise timeline hasn't been made clear.
