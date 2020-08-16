White Sox manager Rick Renteria mentioned Dunning as a candidate to make a spot start Wednesday against the Tigers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Dunning, one of the organization's top pitching prospects, has made a full recovery from his March 2019 Tommy John surgery and has been throwing regularly at the White Sox's alternate training site in Schaumburg in anticipation of a callup. Since Carlos Rodon (shoulder) was placed on the injured list Aug. 4, the White Sox have thus far gotten by with using Matt Foster as the opening pitcher in bullpen games when a fifth starter has been needed, but Renteria is leaving the door open for a more traditional starting option like Dunning to fill the opening. During his last active minor-league season 2018, the 25-year-old split time between Double-A Birmingham and High-A Winston-Salem, compiling a 2.71 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 86.1 innings.