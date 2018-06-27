Dunning suffered a moderate elbow sprain during Saturday's start with Double-A Birmingham and will be placed on the minor-league disabled list.

The good news is that Dunning will not require a surgical procedure, but he will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks while undergoing a program consisting of rest and rehab. Following that timeline, he will begin a throwing program, so it's unlikely that the prospect will be back in action with Birmingham this season since the Rumble Ponies conclude their regular season September 3 and the organization won't want to rush him back into action. Expect an update on Dunning's status following the initial six-week timetable.