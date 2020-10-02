Dunning recorded two outs and allowed two hits during the Game 3 loss to the Athletics. He didn't factor in the decision had zero strikeouts and zero walks.

The 25-year-old surrendered a pair of singles during the opening frame, and that was all manager Rick Reneria needed to see before calling in the bullpen. Despite the brief postseason outing, it was a strong rookie campaign for Dunning as he had a 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB over 34 innings (seven starts).