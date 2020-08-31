Dunning allowed one walk and no hits while striking out seven across five scoreless innings Sunday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Dunning was pulled after 79 pitches despite having a no-hitter intact. He generated 13 swinging strikes while also inducing six groundball outs to dominate the Royals. Dunning has pitched well through two starts in the major leagues, allowing three earned runs across 9.1 frames while also racking up a 14:2 K:BB. With Gio Gonzalez (groin) placed on the injured list, Dunning should have a spot in the rotation going forward, and his next start is projected to come Friday in a rematch at Kansas City.