Dunning is experiencing forearm discomfort, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

It's a discouraging development for Dunning, a player whose 2018 campaign ended prematurely in June due to a sprained elbow. Forearm issues are often the first diagnosis for an injury which is eventually deemed to be a serious elbow injury, so the signs certainly aren't good, though this particular case has not yet been ruled a severe one.

