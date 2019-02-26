White Sox's Dane Dunning: Forearm discomfort
Dunning is experiencing forearm discomfort, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
It's a discouraging development for Dunning, a player whose 2018 campaign ended prematurely in June due to a sprained elbow. Forearm issues are often the first diagnosis for an injury which is eventually deemed to be a serious elbow injury, so the signs certainly aren't good, though this particular case has not yet been ruled a severe one.
