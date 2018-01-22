White Sox's Dane Dunning: Gets spring invite
Dunning has been invited to the White Sox's major-league camp this spring, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
In his second year of pro ball, Dunning established himself as a future rotation piece by posting an impressive 2.94 ERA and 168:38 K:BB across 26 starts (144 innings) between Low-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston-Salem. Spring training should prove to be a good test for Dunning, who is expected to open the 2018 season with Double-A Birmingham.
