Dunning is throwing without any restrictions and could make his MLB debut this season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like he is fully recovered from March 2019 Tommy John surgery, and with Michael Kopech opting out of the season, Dunning could be called upon as rotation depth. The 25-year-old righty has spent the last few months throwing bullpen sessions and has reportedly improved his changeup with some help from Yasmani Grandal. "I feel like my stuff is playing well, back to what it was (pre surgery). Maybe even better," Dunning said. He logged a 2.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 62 innings at Double-A in 2018 and has never pitched at Triple-A. However, as a member of the 40-man roster, Dunning could debut if injuries strike the big-league rotation.