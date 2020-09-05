Dunning allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings versus the Royals on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Dunning needed 88 pitches (57 strikes) to complete his outing, coming up one out short of qualifying for the win. It was a bit of a shaky outing the 25-year-old, but he's pitched to a solid 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 18 strikeouts through 14 innings across three stars. Dunning's next turn in the rotation is expected to come next Friday against the Tigers.