Dunning will be called up to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

GM Rick Hahn indicated earlier in the week the 25-year-old could be recalled to make his big-league debut Wednesday, and manager Rick Renteria confirmed the news after Tuesday's contest. Dunning missed the entirety of 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery and had a 2.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 69:23 K:BB over 62 innings at Double-A Birmingham the previous season before going down with the injury.