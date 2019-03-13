Dunning (forearm) will meet with Dr. James Andrews on Monday to determine whether he'll need Tommy John surgery, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Dunning had recently been shut down for two weeks with what was originally diagnosed as forearm discomfort. It sounds as though the issue may be worse than that, and when Dr. Andrews is involved, the situation generally isn't good. A clearer prognosis should emerge following the visit.

More News
Our Latest Stories