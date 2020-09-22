Dunning took a no-decision after allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings in Monday's 7-4 loss to Cleveland.

The White Sox were able to climb out of an early hole and prevent Dunning from picking up his first loss, but this was the first time the team lost in his six starts. Dunning's command was off, particularly on a 3-1 fastball in the first inning that Jose Ramirez turned on for a three-run home run. The 25-year-old right-hander is in the mix to be part of the playoff rotation and will get one last regular-season outing Saturday at home against the crosstown Cubs.