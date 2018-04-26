Dunning was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Dunning has impressed through four starts with High-A Winston-Salem this season, compiling a 2.59 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 31:3 K:BB across 24.1 innings, so the White Sox will see how he responds to the stiffer competition at Double-A.

