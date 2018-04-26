White Sox's Dane Dunning: Promoted to Double-A
Dunning was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Dunning has impressed through four starts with High-A Winston-Salem this season, compiling a 2.59 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 31:3 K:BB across 24.1 innings, so the White Sox will see how he responds to the stiffer competition at Double-A.
More News
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Two dominant starts at High-A•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Gets spring invite•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Closes out successful season•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Showing well at High-A•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Promoted to High-A•
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...