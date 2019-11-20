Play

Dunning (elbow) was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster Wednesday.

Dunning is working his way back to health after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in March. He likely won't get back into game action until the middle of the 2020 campaign and will need some more time in the minors, as he's yet to reach Triple-A and has only made 11 starts at the Double-A level.

More News
Our Latest Stories