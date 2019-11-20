White Sox's Dane Dunning: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Dunning (elbow) was added to the White Sox's 40-man roster Wednesday.
Dunning is working his way back to health after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in March. He likely won't get back into game action until the middle of the 2020 campaign and will need some more time in the minors, as he's yet to reach Triple-A and has only made 11 starts at the Double-A level.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....