The White Sox recalled Dunning from their alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Chicago placed Gio Gonzalez (groin) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, clearing a spot on the active roster and in the rotation for Dunning. The right-hander made his MLB debut Aug. 19 against the Tigers, working 4.1 innings and giving up three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven.
More News
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Returning to start Sunday•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Sent back to alternate site•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Solid in major-league debut•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Recalled ahead of start•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Major-league debut on tap•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Likely getting Wednesday's start•