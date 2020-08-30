The White Sox recalled Dunning from their alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Chicago placed Gio Gonzalez (groin) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, clearing a spot on the active roster and in the rotation for Dunning. The right-hander made his MLB debut Aug. 19 against the Tigers, working 4.1 innings and giving up three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven.