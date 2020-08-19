Dunning was recalled from the White Sox's alternate training site Wednesday.
The transaction was anticipated as Dunning will serve as the starting pitcher Wednesday against the Tigers. The right-hander missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and will be making his major-league debut Wednesday. He posted a 2.76 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 62 innings in 11 starts with Double-A Birmingham in 2018.
