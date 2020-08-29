Dunning will be recalled from the alternate training site to start Sunday against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old made his big-league debut Aug. 19 and allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over 4.1 innings, and he'll return to start in Sunday's series finale. Dunning threw 73 pitches in his first start and is expected to have a similar workload his second time out. It's unclear if he'll receive a longer look in the rotation this time around or if it will just be a spot start.