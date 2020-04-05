Play

The White Sox optioned Dunning (elbow) to Double-A Birmingham on March 6.

Dunning is still on the mend from March 2019 Tommy John surgery, so he wasn't a legitimate candidate to break camp with the big club. Once he's deemed ready for game action, Dunning will likely make at least a couple starts at extended spring training or one of the White Sox's lower-level affiliates before making his 2020 debut with Birmingham.

More News
Our Latest Stories