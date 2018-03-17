White Sox's Dane Dunning: Sent to minor-league camp
The White Sox reassigned Dunning to minor-league camp Friday.
Dunning received a non-roster invite to spring training and allowed seven earned runs over nine innings with four strikeouts this spring. The 23-year-old earned the invite with stellar 2017 season between Low-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston Salem, delivering a 2.94 ERA and 168:38 K:BB over 144 innings (26 starts), and is likely to start the 2018 season at Double-A Birmingham.
More News
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...