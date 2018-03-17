The White Sox reassigned Dunning to minor-league camp Friday.

Dunning received a non-roster invite to spring training and allowed seven earned runs over nine innings with four strikeouts this spring. The 23-year-old earned the invite with stellar 2017 season between Low-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston Salem, delivering a 2.94 ERA and 168:38 K:BB over 144 innings (26 starts), and is likely to start the 2018 season at Double-A Birmingham.