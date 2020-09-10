Dunning (1-0) tossed six innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just three hits during the White Sox' 8-1 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday. He walked one and struck out three.
Making his fourth start of the season, Dunning lasted beyond five innings for the first time and picked up his first career win. He will carry a 2.70 ERA with 21 strikeouts into his next scheduled start against the Twins in a week. He is likely worth a roster spot in most formats.
