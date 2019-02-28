White Sox's Dane Dunning: Shut down for a week
Dunning (forearm) will not throw for the next 7-to-10 days, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Dunning was shut down earlier in the week after experiencing forearm discomfort. Fortunately, it was determined after further evaluation that the right-hander wouldn't require surgery; instead, he'll rest and receive treatment for at least the next week before picking up a throwing thereafter. The White Sox figure to handle Dunning with care moving forward after a sprained elbow cut short his 2018 campaign.
