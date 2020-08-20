Dunning pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Wednesday.

All of the damage against Dunning came on a Jeimer Candelario three-run blast in the fifth inning, which ended the righty's major-league debut. Dunning had a 2.76 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 62 innings in 2018 before he underwent Tommy John surgery. The White Sox have days off next Monday and Thursday, so they may be able to get by with a four-man rotation, making it unclear when Dunning's next start will come.