Dunning will start Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
He is coming off his worst big-league start, having surrendered three runs while striking out four and walking four in 4.2 innings Sept. 4 in Kansas City. Dunning would likely need to struggle significantly in another couple starts to get booted from the rotation before season's end.
