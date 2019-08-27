White Sox's Dane Dunning: Starts throwing
Dunning (elbow) has started light throwing out to 45 feet, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Dunning, who underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in March, will continue light throwing for the next two months. The right-hander is hoping to be throwing bullpen sessions by the time spring training arrives in 2020.
