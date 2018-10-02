Dunning (elbow) is throwing pain-free, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Dunning's season ended in June thanks to an elbow sprain, but he's back to throwing side sessions with no pain after a lengthy period of rest and rehab. The young right-hander, who posted a 2.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 across 86.1 innings (15 starts) in the minors prior to getting hurt, should be ready to go by the start of spring training barring any setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories