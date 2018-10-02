White Sox's Dane Dunning: Throwing pain-free
Dunning (elbow) is throwing pain-free, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Dunning's season ended in June thanks to an elbow sprain, but he's back to throwing side sessions with no pain after a lengthy period of rest and rehab. The young right-hander, who posted a 2.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 across 86.1 innings (15 starts) in the minors prior to getting hurt, should be ready to go by the start of spring training barring any setbacks.
More News
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Diagnosed with elbow sprain•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Leaves start with elbow soreness•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Promoted to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Two dominant starts at High-A•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Gets spring invite•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....