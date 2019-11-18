White Sox's Dane Dunning: Tosses bullpen session
Dunning (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The session was Dunning's first since undergoing Tommy John surgery back in March. A typical recovery timeline would have him back in game action sometime during the middle of the 2020 season.
