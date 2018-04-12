Dunning allowed two hits and struck out eight over 6.1 innings for High-A Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

Dunning has come out strong for the Dash, having allowed one run while striking out 16 over 11.1 innings in two starts. The White Sox have several elite prospects, so guys like Dunning get lost in the mix. He pitched well at this level in 2017, and it shouldn't be too long before he's promoted to Double-A Birmingham.