White Sox's Dane Dunning: Two dominant starts at High-A
Dunning allowed two hits and struck out eight over 6.1 innings for High-A Winston-Salem on Wednesday.
Dunning has come out strong for the Dash, having allowed one run while striking out 16 over 11.1 innings in two starts. The White Sox have several elite prospects, so guys like Dunning get lost in the mix. He pitched well at this level in 2017, and it shouldn't be too long before he's promoted to Double-A Birmingham.
More News
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Gets spring invite•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Closes out successful season•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Showing well at High-A•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Promoted to High-A•
-
White Sox's Dane Dunning: Traded to White Sox•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...