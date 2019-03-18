Dane Dunning (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dunning was shut down with forearm discomfort earlier in camp, though it was decided surgery was necessary Monday. Coming off a sprained elbow to close 2018, Dunning will now face a long rehab process and miss the entire 2019 season.

