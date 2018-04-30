Palka went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

One day after smacking his first career home run, Palka notched the first triple of his career. He now has six hits and five RBI over the last two games. He's splitting time with Trayce Thompson in right field while Avisail Garcia recovers from a hamstring injury, with Thompson getting most of the at-bats. That could change based on Palka's suddenly hot bat and lead to him being strong side of a platoon until Garcia returns.