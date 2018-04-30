White Sox's Daniel Palka: Another MLB first Sunday
Palka went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.
One day after smacking his first career home run, Palka notched the first triple of his career. He now has six hits and five RBI over the last two games. He's splitting time with Trayce Thompson in right field while Avisail Garcia recovers from a hamstring injury, with Thompson getting most of the at-bats. That could change based on Palka's suddenly hot bat and lead to him being strong side of a platoon until Garcia returns.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Smacks first career homer•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Makes MLB debut Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Called up to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Claimed off waivers by White Sox•
-
Twins' Daniel Palka: Reinstated from DL•
-
Twins' Daniel Palka: Begins rehab with rookie club•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...