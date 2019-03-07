Palka (hamstring) is listed as an available option off the bench for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Palka indicated earlier this week that he feels that he has made a full recovery from the tight hamstring that first surfaced Feb. 24 and said that he planned on returning to the lineup this weekend. His inclusion among the White Sox's available bench bats backs up Palka's optimism, but he'll need to make a start in the outfield before ditching the injury designation.