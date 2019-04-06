Palka returned to the starting lineup Saturday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 9-2 loss to the Mariners.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria gave Palka the day off Friday, hoping the break would jump-start his bat. It didn't. Palka extended his hitless run to 21 at-bats. He was eventually pinch hit for by Ryan Cordell in the eighth inning when lefty reliever Roenis Elias entered the game.