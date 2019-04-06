White Sox's Daniel Palka: Back in lineup Saturday
Palka returned to the starting lineup Saturday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 9-2 loss to the Mariners.
White Sox manager Rick Renteria gave Palka the day off Friday, hoping the break would jump-start his bat. It didn't. Palka extended his hitless run to 21 at-bats. He was eventually pinch hit for by Ryan Cordell in the eighth inning when lefty reliever Roenis Elias entered the game.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Still hitless•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Starts in right•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Swats first spring homer•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Scuffling in Grapefruit League•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Returns to lineup Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...