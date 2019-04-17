Palka is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Palka went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-1 win, leaving him hitless through 39 plate appearances so far this season. Though Palka has a minor-league option remaining, the White Sox haven't publicly indicated that the struggling outfielder is at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Charlotte. He's thus expected to keep filling a large-side platoon role for the White Sox, though he'll find himself out of the lineup in the series finale even with a right-hander (Brad Keller) on the bump for Kansas City.