Palka went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.

His sixth-inning shot off Carlos Carrasco was the only run of the game through eight and a half innings, but the White Sox bullpen melted down in the ninth. Palka now has 26 homers through 113 games in the majors, but the rookie has been a fairly one-dimensional fantasy asset, posting a .243/.295/.500 slash line.

More News
Our Latest Stories