White Sox's Daniel Palka: Called up to big leagues
Palka was called up to the majors Tuesday to replace the injured Avisail Garcia (hamstring).
Palka is hitting .286/.384/.476 through 17 games for Triple-A Charlotte so far this season. A third-round pick by Arizona in the 2013 draft, the 26-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut. He'll provide depth at both corner outfield positions while he remains in the big leagues.
More News
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...