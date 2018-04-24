Palka was called up to the majors Tuesday to replace the injured Avisail Garcia (hamstring).

Palka is hitting .286/.384/.476 through 17 games for Triple-A Charlotte so far this season. A third-round pick by Arizona in the 2013 draft, the 26-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut. He'll provide depth at both corner outfield positions while he remains in the big leagues.