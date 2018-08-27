White Sox's Daniel Palka: Clubs 19th homer
Palka went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Tigers.
Palka launched a two-run blast over the fence in right field to put the White Sox ahead 4-0 in the third inning. During the 26-year-old's first season in the big leagues, he's slashing .239/.282/.478 with 36 extra-base hits and 53 RBI through 95 games.
