Palka went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Tigers.

It's a rare night when Palka has this many hits and none of them are home runs; six of the slugging outfielder's last 12 hits have left the yard. He's appeared in 16 consecutive games, getting starts in left field and designated hitter. Palka's a one-dimensional fantasy asset, but a productive one (18 homers, 85 games). Owners should ride his power streak as long as possible, because at some point, the White Sox will call up Eloy Jimenez, which will limit Palka's opportunities.