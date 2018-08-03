White Sox's Daniel Palka: Cracks 16th home run
Palka hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in Thursday's win over the Royals.
Kansas City grabbed the lead in the top of the eighth inning, but Palka helped take it right back with his 16th long ball of the season. Palka has seen his playing time take a slight hit since Nicky Delmonico returned, but he hit eight homers and slugged .657 in July and should be in the lineup more often than not against right-handed pitching.
