Palka is not starting Saturday against the Tigers.

Palka has gone hitless in seven of his last nine games. He's shown power this season, slugging .475 with six homers in 149 plate appearances, though his plate discipline has been poor, striking out 30.2 percent of the time while walking just 5.4 percent of the time, leading to an ugly .289 on-base percentage. Trayce Thompson will start in right field Saturday.

