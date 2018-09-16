Manager Rick Renteria said Palka is day-to-day after tweaking his left side, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Palka suffered the injury attempting to make a catch in the eighth inning Sunday. Renteria added the outfielder "seems fine," so there's a chance Palka could rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Indians following Monday's off day. He was 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers prior to exiting, putting him at 24 long balls through 111 games this season.