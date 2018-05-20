White Sox's Daniel Palka: Delivers go-ahead run Saturday
Palka went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Palka's fourth-inning triple pushed the White Sox ahead after they had fallen behind, 3-0. The low-level prospect is hitting .271 over 18 games, which ranks third on the team behind Jose Abreu and Yolmer Sanchez. Palka has stepped in to fill the void with Avisail Garcia (hamstring) sidelined, as White Sox manager Rick Renteria is careful not to expose the 26-year-old outfielder to too many left-handers, putting him in the best possible situation to succeed. Whether or not the manager can continue to limit Palka's opportunities, given injuries to Garcia and Nicky Delmonico (finger), is unknown.
