Palka left Sunday's game against San Diego with a tight left hamstring, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Palka is in the mix with a large number of players for time in the outfield corners in Chicago. He would appear to be the favorite for a starting role in left field, but if the hamstring injury causes him to miss time at the start of the season, at-bats could be opened up for Jon Jay, Nicky Delmonico or Leury Garcia. The outfielder is currently considered day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories