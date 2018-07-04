Palka started in left field and went 2-for-6 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-8 win over the Reds.

Palka's role has been reduced since Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia returned from injury, but manager Rick Renteria wanted to get Palka's power bat in the lineup on a day the White Sox were without Jose Abreu (ankle). The 26-year-old Palka is an adventure in the field, but there's pop in his bat -- nine homers in 183 at-bats -- making him a better fit to replace Abreu's bat than either Charlie Tilson or Leury Garcia.