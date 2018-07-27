White Sox's Daniel Palka: Has multi-homer game Thursday
Palka went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 12-8 loss to the Angels.
Palka has lost some at-bats since Nicky Delmonico returned from a hand injury last week, but was given a start in left field against Los Angeles right-hander Nick Tropeano while Delmonico slid to first base. This was the second multi-homer game of the season for the hulking Palka, who has left the yard 14 times in 69 games (248 plate appearances). With Delmonico and Avisail Garcia returning from injuries recently, there will be fewer opportunities in the outfield for Palka. He has a similar offensive profile as teammate Matt Davidson -- a power hitter who strikes out a lot -- so we could see those two share the designated hitter role going forward.
More News
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Launches 12th homer in victory•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Takes seat Sunday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Swats fourth homer of week•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Hits 10th homer•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Goes deep twice Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Daniel Palka: Homers in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart