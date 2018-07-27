Palka went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Thursday's 12-8 loss to the Angels.

Palka has lost some at-bats since Nicky Delmonico returned from a hand injury last week, but was given a start in left field against Los Angeles right-hander Nick Tropeano while Delmonico slid to first base. This was the second multi-homer game of the season for the hulking Palka, who has left the yard 14 times in 69 games (248 plate appearances). With Delmonico and Avisail Garcia returning from injuries recently, there will be fewer opportunities in the outfield for Palka. He has a similar offensive profile as teammate Matt Davidson -- a power hitter who strikes out a lot -- so we could see those two share the designated hitter role going forward.